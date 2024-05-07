Packing a school lunch is a daunting task for most parents and used to be for me too. Trying to balance the nutritional needs of children with the taste and fun element on a daily basis, and preparing food that they will actually eat can be super challenging.

Packing a healthy school lunch box is important for several reasons.

First, it provides children with the necessary nutrients and energy to stay focused and engaged in the classroom. A well-balanced lunch should include a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.

Second, it can help prevent childhood obesity and other health problems associated with a poor diet.

Third, it sets a positive example for children, teaching them the importance of making healthy food choices.

Finally, it can also help children develop good eating habits that will benefit them in the long term.

Here is how I started thinking about what should go into my child’s snack or lunch box. It’s simple when you keep these points at the top of your mind. All the ideas in this book are regular, everyday foods we eat at home. They are nothing fancy but just made tasty and appealing using a bento-style packing and, yes, they are healthy too.

Think: whole grains for energy

Carbohydrates are so important for children as they give them the energy needed to put the mind and body to good use in school. It could be in the form of sandwiches, rolls, parathas or rice. Make sure the grains used are whole grains like wheat, rice, oat and millets that give the right nutrition and energy.

Think: proteins

Proteins are important for brain- and muscle-building for a growing child. Even if it goes in small portions, think cheese cubes, nut butters such as peanut butter and almond butter, eggs in various forms, paneer and yoghurt. The protein portion of the meal will keep your child full and help to maintain concentration levels through the afternoon lessons.

Think: vegetables and fruit for vitamins and fibre

Always add a piece of fresh or dried fruit to your child’s lunch box. Children will eat fruit if they are hungry and “junk” options are unavailable. They bring in the energy and nutrition required for growing children. And vegetables in any form, whether added as a sabzi or mixed into dosa, paratha or pulao, will still make a small difference in adding the right nutrition.

Think: water to drink

Always pack a litre of water. Avoid packaged juices for the lunch box as they come with unhealthy sugars and preservatives. Freeze water bottles the night before for hot summer days. And if packing fresh juices or milkshakes, add a few cubes of ice into the bottle so they stay fresh.

Think: small snack

A small snack box apart from the breakfast and lunch box is also required for a child who goes to school for the full day. Think of healthy crackers, wholegrain muffins, low-fat cookies, granola bars and date bars. You can prepare these in bulk and keep them ready for busy school days.

Think: portion size and make it fun

Consider the portion size appropriate for your child’s needs and age, and pack accordingly. Try to make it fun and interactive by cutting fruits and veggies in different shapes; packing a variety of different foods in small bento boxes; or separating them into bite-sized portions.

Multigrain waffle with peanut butter and marmalade

These are the most delicious waffles and make a great snack for kids. Smearing them with nut butter and marmalade gives these waffles that extra-tasty touch.

Makes: 4-6 medium size waffles

Ingredients: 1 cup wholewheat flour, ½ cup jowar flour, 2 tsp baking powder, ½ tsp salt, 1 pinch ground nutmeg or cinnamon, 1 cup milk, 1 large egg, oil for greasing

Method

Preheat the waffle iron.

In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients together and whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Grease waffle iron with oil.

Pour 2 tbsp of waffle batter into the hot waffle iron and cook until golden brown.

Once done, allow it to cool before you smear it with nut butter and marmalade. Pack into the lunch box.

Beetroot rice, stir-fried broccoli, watermelon juice

With the vibrant colours of the beetroot rice and the crunchy bites of the stir-fried broccoli, this makes for a wholesome and appealing meal. Pack with watermelon juice when in season for a hydrating and naturally sweet treat for your child.

Tip: Keep the cooked rice ready the previous day, as it makes the morning prep much quicker.

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients 1 tsp oil ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp cumin seeds, 1 sprig curry leaves finely chopped, 1-inch ginger, finely chopped 1 onion, finely chopped 2 tomatoes, finely chopped ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp sambar powder, 2 beetroots, finely grated 1 tsp cardamom powder, 1 cup cooked rice (with well-separated grains), 1 tbsp ghee, small bunch of coriander leaves finely chopped, salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a wok. Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Next, add the curry leaves, ginger and onion. Sauté the onion until tender.

Add the tomatoes, turmeric and sambar powder, and give a stir. Let it cook for about 1 to 2 minutes until the tomatoes turn soft.

Next, add the beetroot and salt, and stir to combine well.

At this stage, turn the heat to low and cover the pan. Simmer for about 4 to 5 minutes until the beetroot softens. Taste it to see if you like the cooked texture, else cook it for a little longer till it is softer.

Once the beetroot is cooked, add the cardamom powder and cooked rice, and stir to combine. Add the ghee and the coriander leaves.

