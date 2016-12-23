At least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen were killed on Thursday after three suicide car bombs exploded in an eastern suburb of Mosul, Reuters reported. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place in a market in Kokjali village.

The terror outfit said three of its fighters had blown themselves up. The Iraqi military, however, did not confirm whether the explosions were suicide attacks. Authorities had earlier said they had retaken Kokjali from the jihadists two months ago.

Moreover, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, Lisa Grande, said indiscriminate mortar fire had killed four aid workers and at least seven civilians who had been queuing up for emergency assistance. “People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked,” she said.