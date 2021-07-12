Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for 65th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 17 in two shifts and on August 18 in one shift.

A total of 1142 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The examination was conducted from November 15 to 28, 2020, with 6517 candidates.

The applicants are directed to report 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) before their scheduled interview time.

The shortlisted applicants are required to bring the admit card along with the required documents, a valid photo identity card with two photocopies. More details in the notification.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: 65th Combined Competitive Examination” The interview will appear on the screen Check the schedule and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the interview schedule.

This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. A total number of 6,517 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.