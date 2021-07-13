Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the NTPC 2019 phase 7 exam on July 23, 24, 26 and 31 for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates. The Board released the exam notification for the test earlier this month on its official website.

In the official notification, RRB mentioned that the link to view the exam city, date, and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days before the exam at all regional portals of the Board.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link,” the notification added.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

Here’s the direct link to RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam notice.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment:

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams from February 15 till March 3, phase 5 exam from March 4 to 27 and phase 6 from April 1 to 8.