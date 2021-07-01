The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC 2019 phase 7 examination schedule on the official websites. The Board is set to conduct the last phase of the NTPC exam of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on July 23, 24, 26 and 31 for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC exams were put on hold in April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the official notification, the link to view the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all regional RRB websites ten days before the exam.

Candidates will be able to download their respective e-call letters four days prior to the examination i.e. July 19.

The eligible candidates for RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment:

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams from January 31 to February 12, phase 4 exams from February 15 till March 3, phase 5 exam from March 4 to 27 and phase 6 from April 1 to 8.