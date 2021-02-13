The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has added February 23 as another additional date for the NTPC phase 4 exam. According to the RBB notice posted on Saturday, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all regional RRB websites at 9.00 PM tonight.

Here is the direct link to the released notification.

On Wednesday, RRB had added February 22 as an additional date for the exam.

The RRB NTPC phase 4 examination is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3. Candidates can download the admit cards from the regional portals of the Board.

As per the released notice, other examination details will remain the same as earlier.

The eligible candidates for the NTPC phase 4 exam will receive the necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase one exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 was held from January 16 to 30, the phase 3 exams ended on February 12.