Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has extended the last date to register for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance examination. Candidates are now able to apply for the examination till July 19 at predeled.com.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 21, 2021, read the notice. Earlier, the application deadline was July 10.

Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam from the Rajasthan board or appearing for the examination are eligible to apply. The applicants must not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

Steps to register for Pre D.El.Ed

Visit the official website predeled.com On the homepage, click on the registration link Once registered, log in and proceed with the application form Make the payment and submit Take a printout for future reference

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400 for D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed Sanskrit. Candidates who want to apply for both the courses will have to pay Rs 450.

