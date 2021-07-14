Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has preponed the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination due to indispensable reasons. A per the new schedule, the exam will now be conducted on August 3, 2021, in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 8.

The admit card will be released one week prior to the date of exam.

The exam will be conducted at district headquarters situated in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya.

The General Knowledge paper will consist 150 marks’ objective type questions.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the tentative schedule of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical) Competitive Exam. As per the official notification, the exam is schedule to be conducted from September 24 to 27, 2021.

