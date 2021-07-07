The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the revised exam dates for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020 and Auditor Preliminary Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates can check exam notices on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Both the exams were scheduled to be held in April, but had to be postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

As per the revised schedule, BPSC Project Manager exam 2020 will be held on August 8 from 12 noon to 2.15 PM. The admit card will be released one week prior to the date of exam.

On the other hand, the BPSC Auditor exam 2020 will be held on August 29 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The admit card will be released one week prior to the date of exam.

Here’s BPSC Project Manager exam 2020 notice.

Here’s BPSC Auditor exam 2020 notice.