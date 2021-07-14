The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will soon conclude the online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from July 20 onwards.

ICG aims to fill a total of 50 vacancies, of which, 40 posts of General Duty and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) officers. The vacancies are available only for male candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-24 years (born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification:

General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.

Here’s ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2022 batch notification.

Application Process

The applicants are required to logon to the website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and click on “opportunities” button. Select the advertisement for Recruitment of Assistant Commandant01/2022 Batch followed by the post selection. Fill up the applications, upload the documents and submit.

Selection procedure

The selection process will include two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted for Preliminary Selection which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

The candidates who qualify Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection, to be conducted tentatively from end August/early September to early November 2021. The Final Selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

A merit list will be prepared for the medically fit candidates on the basis of marks obtained at FSB and depending upon the availability of vacancies. Such candidates will be called for document verification.