The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the Stage-II admit card for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. Candidates who have been declared qualified in ICG Phase 1 examination can download ICG Stage-II admit card from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till July 3 by 5.00 PM.

The Stage-II examination will comprise of Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Document Verification (DV). Medical examination has been cancelled amid Covid-19.

As per the notification, the examination will be conducted from June 29 to July 3 at various centre including — Gandhi Nagar, Chennai, Vizag, Dahanu, Kochi, MAngalore and others.

“The candidates are directed to report for Stage-II examination with negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report issued by government approved testing laboratories. The Cpvid-19 RT-PCR test should be taken by the candidates at least 96 hours prior to the reporting date and time,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies, out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 for Yantrik (Mechanical) , 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Steps to download Stage-II admit card

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “Download STAGE-II CGEPT 02/2021 Admit Card. [Click here]” under News/Announcements section Key on your email ID and password Download the admit card and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.