The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam, 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CAPF (AC) 2021 exam will be held on August 8 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). UPSC has notified 159 vacancies in total this year.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF exam 2021 admit card:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the section: ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download admit card link for CAPF (AC) 2021 Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CAPF exam 2021 admit card.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written exam, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and a personality test/interview round. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.