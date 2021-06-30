The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on April 18, 2021, can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.



The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 147th Course and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2022, reads the notice.

The mark-sheets of the candidates will also be made available to download on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to download NDA, NA Exam (I) 2021 result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021” under What’s New section The result will appear on the screen Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to NDA, NA Exam (I) 2021 result.

Candidates are required to register online on the Indian Army Recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview, reads the notice.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.