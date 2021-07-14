The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the JHT 2020 or Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020 Paper II result today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The Paper II of the examination was conducted on February 14, 2021, at various centres across the country with 1688 candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the document verification/ interview round.

“Based on the cut-offs fixed by the Commission, 1070 candidates have qualified provisionally for Document Verification for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission’s Regional Offices separately. Qualified/ eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately.

Steps to download JHT 2020 Paper 2 result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JHT section under “Result” tab Now click on the result link against “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 – Declaration of the result of Paper-II to call candidates for Document Verification” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The students should note that the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be made available on Commission’s website from July 22 to August 11, 2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.