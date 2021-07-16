The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 boards 2021 today. The result will be released on the official websites: result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in at 1.00 PM today. The announcement was made yesterday by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

As per reports, 16.58 lakh students are awaiting their SSC results for the year 2020-21. The SSC 10th board exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid-19 and the results have been derived on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in Class 9 exams and internal assessments, practicals and assignments of Class 10.

Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance, 30 from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments, reports NDTV.

As per MSBSHSE policy mentioned in the report, students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in 10th results. Moreover, students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.