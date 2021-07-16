The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for several exams due to being conducted in the next few days. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for the Combined Police Service Main written exam or CPSE Main 2017 and the Computer Skill Tests for Combined Auditor 2016 and Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017.

OSSC Exam timetable Post Type of exam Exam date Combined Auditor 2016 Computer skill test July 18 Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017 Certificate verification and Computer skill test July 18 Combined Police Service Exam 2017 Main written exam July 19-20

To download admit card, the candidate would require to login using the application/registration number and date of birth.

Direct links to download OSSC admit card:

On the other hand, the Commission has announced that the admit card for 702 candidates set to appear for the Junior Clerk-2016 computer skill test will be released on July 22. The test will be held on July 26.