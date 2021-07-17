The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the RRB 2021 admit card for pre-exam training today. Registered candidates who will appear for the IBPS RRB pre-exam can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21, reports Times of India.

The examination will comprise objective type multiple choice test to be conducted for 45 minutes. A total of 40 questions will be asked from reasoning and 40 from quantitative aptitude section. The test will consist a total of 80 marks.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to download online Preliminary Exam call letter for BPS CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-I” Key in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY) Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.