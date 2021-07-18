The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has again extended the online registration deadline for the AIBE XVI exam. Candidates willing to apply for the entrance examination can now do so by visiting the AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to register for AIBE 16 is August 14. The examination date has yet not been released.

“The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 14th Aug 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Aug 2021, the rescheduled date for AIBE 16 will be intimated soon,” read the official statement.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online applications was July 15. The AIBE XVI examination was scheduled to be held on May 30, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.