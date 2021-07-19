Today is the last day for registered candidates to update their choice of exam centre of UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam 2021 and Indian Forest Service Prelim exam 2021. The Union Public Service Commission had activated the link on July 12. Candidates can update their choice of exam centre at the official website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 and IFS Prelims 2021 exams will be held on October 10. Earlier this month, UPSC announced the decision to allow update of choice of exam centre in view of large number of candidates and the addition of four centres at Almora and Srinagar in Uttarakhand, Nasik in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat for the CSE exam.

“The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required,” read the UPSC notice.

Moreover, the requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose an exam centre from the remaining ones.

Here’s UPSC update of exam centre choice notice.

Steps to update UPSC choice of exam centre:

Visit official website upsconline.in Go to ‘ONLINE REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF EXAMINATION CENTRE’ and click on the link Enter Registration-Id and security pin to continue Update choice of exam centre and submit form Download copy of acknowledgement form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to update UPSC choice of exam centre.