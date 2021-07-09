The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to give an opportunity to applicants of Civil Services Prelim Exam 2021 and Indian Forest Service Prelim exam 2021 to change their choice of exam centre. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 and IFS Prelims 2021 exams will be held on October 10. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, but was deferred amid the pandemic.

In its notice, the Commission said the decision to allow update the choice of exam centre was taken in view of the large number of candidates and the addition of four centres at Almora and Srinagar in Uttarakhand, Nasik in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat for the CSE exam.

“The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 12th-19th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) and 26th-30th July, 2021 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required,” read the UPSC notice.

Moreover, the requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose an exam centre from the remaining ones.

Here’s UPSC update of exam centre choice notice.