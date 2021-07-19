Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State Agriculture Services Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can download their admit card from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The examination has been scheduled to be conducted on August 1 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at various examination centres in state’s three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (PRE.) EXAMINATION-2020” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. On some of these posts, recruitment would be made on the basis of total marks obtained in the written exam, according to the provision of concerned service rules of such posts.

On the basis of the prelims result, thirteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main exam and two times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview, UPPSC informed in its notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.