Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of lecturers at 1,473 vacant posts in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state.

The registration process begun on Tuesday and aspirants can apply for the vacancies at the UPPSC website upsssc.gov.in. The last day to submit online applications is January 22 while the last day to pay the online application fees is January 18.

“Presently, the number of Vacancies is 1473 in which 991 vacancies are for Male branch and 482 vacancies for Female branch respectively,” UPPSC said in its recruitment notice. Subject wise/reservation wise details of vacancies for male and female branches are available on the website. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements, the Commission further said.

Age limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category applicants.

Educational qualification

The candidates must possess a post-graduate degree in the respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of online application.

The application process for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment involves three stages — Candidate Registration (first stage), Fee Deposition/Reconciliation (second stage) and Submit Application Form (third stage). An online application fee of Rs 125 is applicable for general category applicants.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment 2020:

Visit UPPSC websiteuppsc.up.nic.in Click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ on the homepage Read the ‘User Instructions’ and the recruitment advertisement carefully Then click on ‘Apply’, complete the basic candidate registration and print the registration slip Pay the fee and and print the payment receipt Click on “Proceed for final submission of application form”, fill the necessary details, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification available on the website upsssc.gov.in in depth and then proceed to the application process. The recruitment process will involve a preliminary exam, the main exam and then the interview round. UPPSC is yet to publish the schedule and candidates may keep track of the updates on the website.