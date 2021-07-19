The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP PGECET-2021). Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The online registration for AP PGECET 2021 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications without late fee is August 19 and with late fee is September 5.

The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will conduct the AP PGECET-2021 on September 27 to 30 for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two single sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in an objective type MCQ format.

The admit card for AP PGECET 2021 will be released on September 20.

Candidates are advised to read the AP PGECET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP PGECET 2021 Information Booklet.

Here’s AP PGECET 2021 schedule.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have obtained a relevant Bachelors qualifying degree or its equivalent in the relevant field with at least 50% marks (45% in case of reserved category candidates) from an AICTE/UGC approved institution for admission into the relevant M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D(PB) courses into the courses corresponding to the Degrees.

Registration fee

The registration fee for AP PGECET is Rs 1200 for OC, Rs 900 for BC and Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP PGECET 2021:



Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP PGECET 2021.

APSCHE is currently conducting the online application process for AP ECET 2021, AP ICET 2021, AP EDCET 2021 and AP EAPCET 2021.