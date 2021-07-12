The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021). Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The online registration for AP ECET 2021 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications without late fee is August 8 and with late fee (Rs 1000) is August 23.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) will conduct the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 06.00 PM.

The admit card for AP ECET 201 will be released on September 9 and the result will be declared on October 1.

Candidates are advised to read the AP ECET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP ECET 2021 Information Booklet.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ECET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP ECET 2021.