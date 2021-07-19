The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the School Librarian recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and their OMR sheet at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB School Librarian exam 2021 was held on July 18 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format for a total of 120 marks. The answer key for all 4 sets has been released.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the draft answer key till July 21 (5.00 PM). The grievances/objections should be sent only via email at exam.nltchd@gmail.com clearly indicating the grievance in prescribed format along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs 500 per objection, drawn in favour of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Chandigarh.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 750 School Librarian vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB School Librarian exam 2021 answer key.