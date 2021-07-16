The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result for the Clerk (Legal) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Exam 2021 was held on July 11 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format for a total of 100 marks. Objections to the draft answer key for both question booklets (2101 and 2102) were invited till July 14.

The merit-wise result of the Clerk Legal exam contains the roll number, name and marks of the selected candidates. In total, 1040 candidates have qualified the exam and will now appear for the typing test.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 160 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk Legal exam 2021 merit list.