West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the result of the Madhyamik or Class 10 board for the year 2020-21. Students can check their results online at the official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

As per reports, 10.7 lakh students had registered for board exams in the state and all eligible students have been declared pass.

The WB Madhyamik board exams had to be cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The result has been prepared based on the alternative assessment scheme of the board. As per the evaluation scheme of the board, 50% weightage has been given to the Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50% to the Class 10 internal assessments.

The WBBSE has said it will allow students dissatisfied with their results to appear for the written exam once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik result 2021:

Visit official website wbresults.nic.in Click on the Madhyamik result link Enter Registration No and date of birth and submit The WB Madhyamik result 2021 will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check WB Madhyamik result 2021.