The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the results and rank cards of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (AP ECET 2025) on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 6, 2025.

The exam is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for diploma holders and B.Sc . (Mathematics) graduates seeking lateral entry into engineering programs.

Steps to download AP ECET result 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET On the homepage, click on the AP ECET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ECET result 2025.

Direct link to AP ECET rank card 2025.

