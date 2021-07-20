Today is the last day to apply online for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier deferred the last date to apply and make payment for the exam till July 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the undergraduate professional courses in various institutes at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till 6.00 PM.

For UGCET 2021, editing option will be enabled from 6.30 PM on July 20 upto 6.00 PM on July 23 for all the fields entered by candidates in the online application form. The candidates can change/ modify the information furnished by them in the online application as per their eligibility, reads the official notice.

The KCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM.

As per the schedule released earlier, the KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

The admit cards will be available for download on August 13 from 11.00 AM onwards.

Steps to apply for KCET 2021:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET-2021 Online Application’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Karnataka CET 2021.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination will be held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 exams or waiting for their results are eligible to appear for KCET 2021. More details can be read in the Information Bulletin.

Here’s Karnataka CET 2021 Information Bulletin.