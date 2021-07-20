The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the final result marks of the State and Subordinate Services 2018. Candidates who appeared for RPSC RAS 2018 recruitment exam can check their marks at the Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2,023 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The final result was announced last week.

Steps to check RPSC RAS 2018 final result marks:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Result’ section on the homepage Now click on link against ‘Final Result Marks (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018’ Enter Roll Number, date of birth and submit The RPSC RAS 2018 marks will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to dcheck RPSC RAS 2018 final result marks.