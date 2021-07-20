The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited (PSCB) has released the schedule for recruitment examination to be conducted for various posts of Sr Manager, Manager, IT Officer and others. Registered candidates can check the schedule on PSCB’s official website pscb.in.

As per the official notification, the examination for the post of Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator (CDEO) and Manager is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM, respectively. Whereas the examination for the post of Senior Manager will be held on August 14 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

For the posts of Information Technology Officer and Steno Typist, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 14 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to the examination schedule.

Further details, such as issue of roll numbers, Examinations Centres etc. shall be displayed in due course of time on the Website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 856 vacancies, of which, 40 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager, 60 for Manager, 7 for Information Technology Officer, 739 for Clerk-cum Data Entry Operator, and 10 for Steno-typist.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. There shall be no interview. The shortlisted candidates for the post of Steno-Typist will have to appear for Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.