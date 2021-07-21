Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of Medical Officer (MO) recruitment exam 2021 for the state Department of Public Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round conducted from June 1 to 12, 2021, can check the list of shortlisted candidates on MPPSC’s official website mppsc.nic.in.

The Commission has also released the marks obtained by he candidates.

The recruitment drive was being held to fill up a total of 866 vacancies, of which, 285 posts were reserved for female candidates and 52 for PwD.

Steps to download Medical Officer 2021 result

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on “Selection List - Medical Officer Examination 2021 and Obtained Marks Information” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the list of shortlisted candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the list to check the marks obtained by the candidates.

