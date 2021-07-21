The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET July session exam was held on July 10 in an online remote-proctored mode.

The Institute will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET on the portal immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2021:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CSEET 2021 result link Login using CSEET registration number and date of birth CSEET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy.

Here is the direct link to ICSI CSEET 2021 result.

CSEET is an all-India entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CS Executive Entrance Test is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.