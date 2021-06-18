The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021 session on July 10 (Saturday) in an online remote-proctored mode. This has been done in view of the Cvid-19 pandemic situation.

“CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc,” ICSI said in its notice.

The Institute also said that the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET July session in view of the remote proctored mode.

Here’s ICSI CSEET July 2021 instruction notice.

ICSI will issue the admit card 10 days prior to the test, i.e.. on July 1. Candidates are advised to read the set of instructions given in the notice and its annexure.

The ICSI CSEET July 2021 will have an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 minutes, consisting of four papers and a total of 200 marks.

The passing of CSEET is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course.