The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 320 Associate Professor posts at 11 different state-run universities in Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 23. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application till August 31.

OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum age limit is 21. No maximum age limit.

Educational qualification: A Ph.D. in the concerned discipline and master’s degree with at least 55% marks.

Work experience: A minimum of 8 years experience in teaching/academic research. More deatils in the notification.

Selection procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of academic scores in the ratio of 5:1 for an interview. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in the interview.

Exam fee

An applicant (except SC/SCT/PWD category) has to pay an examination fee of Rs 500 online.

Steps to apply for OPSC Associate Professor recruitment:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab for the post Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference