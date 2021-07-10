Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the revised examination calendar for the year 2021 on Friday. The exam calendar can be accessed online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, the State Service and Forest Service 2020 Preliminary examination will be conducted on July 25 whereas the State Service Mains will be conducted from November 23 to 27 and Forest Service Mains will be held in October. The date has yet not been released.

The commission has also shared the result schedule of the MPPSC examinations.

Here is the detailed MPPSC 2021 exam calendar.

The commission will release the State Service and Forest Service 2021 notification in September 2021. The prelims exam 2021 for State Service and Forest Service 2021 will be held in November and the result shall be released by December 2021.

As per the calendar, the State Service 2021 and Forest Service 2021 Mains are scheduled to be held on March 2022 and February 2022, respectively.

Along with the State Service and Forest Service examination, the Commission has also released the schedule for the dental service exam 2019, engineering services exam 2020, medical officer exam 2021, and others.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the notification here.