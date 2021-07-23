The Council of Architecture has announced the result of the second session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecard from NATA portal nata.in.

NATA 2021 second session was held on July 11. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course. Out of 25,860 candidates who applied for the second test, 21,657 candidates appeared for the examination.

“The qualifying marks for NATA 2021 examination is 70 marks out of 200. Out of 21,657 candidates appeared for the exam 11,583 candidates have qualified in the Second Test,” the Council said in its result notice.

Steps to check NATA 2021 result:

Visit NATA website nata.in Click on ‘NATA 2021 registration’ Login using email and password to access result Download scorecard and take a printout.

NATA third session in September

The Council has also announced that in view of pandemic situation, it has decided to conduct Third Test of NATA 2021 on September 3.

“As per NATA 2021 brochure, the candidate who have appeared in either of the two NATA Tests may register themselves for Third NATA Test, however, candidates who have appeared for both NATA Tests shall not be eligible to appear in the same. The details of registration & other important dates for Third test along updated NATA 2021 Brochure shall be available soon on the NATA website,” the result statement read.