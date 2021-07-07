The Council of Architecture will release the admit cards for the second session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021 today. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from NATA portal nata.in.

NATA 2021 second session was due to be held on June 12. However, amid rising Covid-19 cases, the exam is now scheduled for July 11. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

According to the official schedule, the NATA 2021 second test admit card will be issued on July 7 and the result will be announced on July 11.

The NATA 2021 second test will be conducted from 2.30 to 5.30 PM on July 11. Candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test are also eligible to reappear.

Steps to download NATA 2021 admit card:

Visit NATA website nata.in Click on ‘NATA 2021- new registration’ Login using eail and password to access admit card (when released) Download and take printout.

NATA exam pattern

The examination will consist of 125 questions for 200 marks. The questions paper will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ).

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for both sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions.