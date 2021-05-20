The Council of Architecture has postponed second session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates can check the official notice at the official portal nata.in.

NATA 2021 second session was due to be held on June 12. However, amid rising Covid-19 cases, the exam is now scheduled for July 11.

Here’s NATA 2021 second test postponement notice.

“In view of the severity of second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/ UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11 instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021,” read the official notice.

The Council will upload the revised NATA brochure with revised important dates for the Second test on the website soon. “The NATA portal shall remain open to facilitate students applying for registration for the Second Test.”

NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course. The Council this year will hold the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 and the result declared on April 21.