The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from CGPSC’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The document verification (DV) is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 13, whereas the interview round will be held from August 10 to 14 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to DV and interview schedule.

A total of 103 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. CGPSC conducted the Civil Judge Main written exam 2020 on March 22 this year with 341 candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF CIVIL JUDGE EXAM-2020 (22-07-2021)“ Now click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.