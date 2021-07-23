The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) has been released. Candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) will conduct the exam on August 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on admit card carefully.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

Visit official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download admit card link Enter registration/roll number and password to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Aspirants can still submit online applications for TS EAMCET 2021 along with a late fee of Rs 500. The application form will be available till July 29.