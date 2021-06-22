The Telangana government has released the exam timetable for Telangana State Common Entrance Tests or TS CET 2021, reported HT. The initial TS CET 2021 exam schedule was released in February for the state-level entrance exams but had to be rejigged due to the coronavirus surge.

According to the new schedule, all CETS, including EAMCET 2021, PGECET 2021, LAWCET 2021, etc will be held in the month of August. Except, TS POLYCET will be held in July.

These exams will be held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Telangana colleges/institutes. The online registration process is currently underway at the respective CET websites.

Candidates are advised to visit TS CET official website tsche.ac.in for regular updates on exam and admit card.