The University of Lucknow has announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (UP JEE BEd) examination admit card at lkouniv.ac.in. The University also notified the revised date of the examination which earlier was scheduled to be conducted on July 30.

As per the new schedule, the exam will now be held on August 6. As many as 5,91,305 candidates will appear for the examination at 75 districts of the state.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in On the homepage, click “JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Admit Card” Now click on “Click here to Login and Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates who have their registration number but have forgotten their password can get their new password on their registered mobile and email by clicking on forget password link from the website.

UP BEd JEE 2021 exam is conducted by the University of Lucknow. Only Government and Aided institutions have been made test centre as per last year.

The entrance examination will consist of two objective type question paper Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will have two parts of 50 questions each. Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions and Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

As notified, the examination will be held in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Lucknow University is all set to organize the Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam 2021 with complete COVID 19 protocols, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.