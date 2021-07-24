Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today, July 24, announced Rajasthan board Class 12th result 2021. The results have been made available on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The pass percentage for Arts, Commerce and Science stream is 99.19%, 99.73% and 99.52% respectively.

This year, the Board did not conduct Class 10th, 12th examination amid spike in Covid-19 cases across the nation. Therefore the result is based on the internal assessment.

Students may also check the press conference held for Class 12th result announcement below:

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can opt for the optional exam to improve their marks. The examination will be conducted once the Covid-19 situation will get under control.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra approved the result formula for Class 10th and 12th on June 23. Class 10 results are also expected soon.