The Delhi University is set to commence the online registration process today for admission to various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Aspirants can check the official websites du.ac.in and admission.du.ac.in for more details.

In the DU admission schedule released earlier this month, DU said the online registration process for PG and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes will commence on July 26. The online registration for UG programmes will begin on August 2. The last day for registration for all programmes is August 31.

Here’s DU admission 2021 notice.

Admission to DU PG courses will be done through the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all programmes. The entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon, the DU notice said.

The University also announced that from this academic year onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET. That means the number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held has been increased from nine to 13 from this year.

All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA’s Computer Based mode and the number of test centres will be increased, the University said. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to Ph.D. and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021.