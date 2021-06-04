The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to start its online registration process for admissions to various undergraduate courses on July 15, media reports said on Friday. The choice of mid-July is in anticipation that all state/central higher secondary boards would have declared results of 10+2 or Class 12 students by then.

“The varsity is likely to commence the registration process by July 15. We anticipate that by that time most of the boards will not only decide what they are going to do but will also declare their results,” said DU Admissions Chairman, Rajeev Gupta, reported PTI.

Following the cancellation of Class 12 board exams by the CBSE and the CISCE in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

Gupta said as of now, DU authorities had only discussed registration – that too only for undergraduate courses. No decision had been taken about the rest of the admission schedule, according to The Indian Express.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the DU official website du.ac.in for the latest updates on the admission process.

For annual admissions, Delhi University’s affiliated colleges declare cut-offs for courses and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges. A decision from the Education ministry is also awaited on the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for the academic year 2021-22.