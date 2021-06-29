University College of Medical Science, Delhi University has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments of the College. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site ucms.ac.in or du.ac.in till July 10.

“... the last date of receipt of online application has been extended from 29.06.2021 to 10.07.2021. Accordingly, the last date of receipt of duly completed hard copy of online submitted application along with self-attested documents in the college is also extended from 09.07.2021 to 19.07.2021 upto 1500 hrs,” the university said in a notice.

DU is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 30 vacancies of Assistant Professor in 15 different departments including General Medicine, General Surgery, Pharmacology, etc.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Not exceeding 40 (forty) years.

Educational qualification: MD/DNB in the relevant subject .

Experience: Three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar in the concerned Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the Post-graduate degree.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Here’s DU USMS Assistant Professor recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees. The application fees should be paid in form of demand draft, in favour of ‘PRINCIPAL, UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES’ payable at Delhi. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD and Women Applicants.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews on the basis of their eligibility. Document verification will happen at the time of interviews.

Steps to apply for DU USMS Assistant Professor post: