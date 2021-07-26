The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification for the ICAR Entrance Examinations 2021 for admission to the UG, PG and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2021-22.

The NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 will be held on September 7, 8 and 13 for UG and September 17 for PG and JRF/SRF(Ph.D). The exam will be held in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India for UG and 89 cities across India for PG and JRF/SRF-(Ph.D).

The application process has already commenced and candidates can submit their forms at the official website icar.nta.ac.in till August 20. Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website.

Here’s NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021 official notification.

Application fee

UG: Rs 770

Rs 770 PG: Rs 1120

Rs 1120 PhD: Rs 1820

The amounts are relaxed for reserved categories.

Information Bulletins for ICAR exam 2021:

Steps to apply for NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for UG/PG/PhD Register using your Email ID and Mobile Number Log in, fill application form Upload documents and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.