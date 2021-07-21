The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or (UPCET 2021) application correction window deadline. Now, the applicants will be able to carry out corrections to any of the details filled in by them while applying till July 23.

Earlier, the last date to make corrections was July 20.

“Candidates are being given an opportunity to carry out corrections to any of the details filled in by them while applying, through the online Correction Window at https://upcet.nta.nic.in from 20.07.2021 to 23.07.2021, free of cost,” reads the official notice.

Applicants can also replace the documents already uploaded, in case there has been error in uploading them.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Meanwhile, the examination date is under finalisation. The same shall be released on NTA’s official website nta.ac.in in due course of time.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Details about the scheme of exam, medium, eligibility, reservation, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying, etc are contained in the Information Bulletin on the UPCET portal.

Here’s UPCET 2021 Information Bulletin.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.