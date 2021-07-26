Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible application will be able to register on its official website psc.cg.gov.in from August 17 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 15, 2021. The application correction window will open from September 16 to 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree in Veterinary Science from a recognized University.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer) category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas the applicants from out of Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs 400.

